Blame Shipping lines for high cost of goods – GIFF

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) attributes the high cost of goods in Ghana to excessive charges imposed by shipping lines, which impact inflation and reduce profit margins for traders.

Forwarder Jonny Mantey criticized the lack of transparency in local administrative charges, which are pegged in dollars and charged per container rather than per Bill of Lading.



In response, Adam Imoro Ayarna from the Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana stated that these charges are outlined in contracts with shipping lines.

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) is confident that the new GSA Act 2024 will promote fairness and transparency in the sector.



