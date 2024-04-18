BoG Governor urges IMF to maintain zero interest rate loans for low-income countries

Dr. Ernest Addison speaking at the IMF/World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington, US

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to uphold its zero-interest-rate loans for Ghana and other low-income countries (LICs), provided through the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).

During the 2024 African Consultative Group (ACG) meeting with Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington, US, Dr. Addison emphasized the importance of maintaining concessional financing to LICs.



He highlighted that retaining concessional financing would complement monetary policies, helping to mitigate inflationary pressures and support economic recovery and resilience in low-income countries.



Additionally, Dr. Addison called for replenishing the Catastrophe Containment and Relief (CCRT) resources envelope to offer grant support to vulnerable members in shock-prone regions.



He reiterated the request for enhancements to the G20 Common Framework and leveraging the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) to facilitate transparent and equitable resolution of debt, including debt cancellation for the most vulnerable members.

Dr. Addison stressed the need for stronger coordination between the IMF's LICs facilities review and the World Bank's IDA21 replenishment efforts to provide holistic support to LICs.



Encouraging African governments to increase domestic financing, Dr. Addison noted the necessity amid economic recovery and resilience efforts on the continent.



He emphasized that while African countries face complex challenges and subdued post-pandemic recovery, domestic adjustment policies without adequate financing would yield limited results.