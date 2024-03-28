BoG appoints Dr. Joseph France as management advisor to Universal Merchant Bank

Dr. Joseph O. France

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has named Dr. Joseph O. France, Former Head of Financial Stability at the institution, as a Management Advisor to Universal Merchant Bank Ltd. (UMB).

Dr. France's appointment comes in line with Section 101(1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930). His role entails advising UMB's management, monitoring its recapitalisation endeavors, and overseeing governance reforms agreed upon with the Bank of Ghana.



While Dr. France is mandated to provide regular status reports to the Bank of Ghana, it's emphasised that he does not assume the powers, responsibilities, or duties of UMB's shareholders, directors, or management.

Under the regulatory framework, the Advisor may participate in meetings of UMB's Board of Directors or Committees without voting rights, as clarified by the Bank of Ghana in a statement.



The initiative aligns with the BoG's efforts to ensure compliance with recapitalisation directives, aiming to bolster financial stability within the banking sector. Banks were given until the end of September 2023 to present their recapitalisation plans, with a minimum capital requirement of GH¢400 million.