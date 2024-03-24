BoG data shows significant decrease in cedi's depreciation rate

The depreciation rates against the dollar for January, February, and March were 1.3%, 4.7%, and 6.8%

The latest data released by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) reveals that the Ghanaian cedi has experienced an average depreciation of 6.2% against major trading currencies: the Dollar, Pound, and Euro.

This marks a significant decrease from the 22.3% average depreciation reported in March 2023.



According to the BoG's March 2024 Summary of Economic and Financial Data, the cedi was valued at GHS 12.74 to $1, indicating a year-to-date depreciation rate of 6.8%.



The depreciation rates against the dollar for January, February, and March were 1.3%, 4.7%, and 6.8%, respectively.

Comparing year-on-year figures, there was a notable reduction in the cedi's depreciation rate against the dollar, dropping from 22.1% in March 2023 to 6.8% in March 2024.



Similarly, against the pound and the euro, the cedi recorded year-to-date depreciation rates of 6.7% and 5.2%, respectively.



Last year, the depreciation rate against the pound was 24.3%, while against the euro, it stood at 23.6%.