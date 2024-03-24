BoG to auction $120m to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies in Q2 2024

Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana has announced plans to auction $120 million to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) during the second quarter of 2024, mirroring the allocation for the first quarter.

As per its Forex Forward Auction Calendar, $40 million will be allocated to BDCs monthly throughout the quarter. In April, two auctions will be held, each offering $20 million to BDCs.



Similarly, May will witness two auctions, each providing $20 million to BDCs. The auctions will adhere to specific timelines, with bidding taking place between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on the designated dates. The announcement of each auction will occur at 3:00 pm.

The Bank of Ghana emphasized that the BDCs Forex Forward Auction will operate under guidelines available on its website.



This initiative aims to furnish oil importers with ample foreign exchange reserves to procure finished oil products, thereby curbing forex demand.