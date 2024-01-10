Building contractors encouraged to embrace innovation and resilience

Prosper Yao Ledi, President of Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana

Building contractors have been urged to embrace innovation and resilience in order to navigate the challenges that lie ahead. Prosper Yao Ledi, President of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG), emphasized the need for innovative approaches to sustain operations amid ongoing economic constraints.

In his New Year statement, Mr. Ledi acknowledged that the economic challenges persisting from the previous year are likely to continue. However, he highlighted that adopting innovative strategies will be crucial for contractors to weather the uncertainties of the new year.



Noting that it is an election year, Mr. Ledi anticipated a potential increase in projects. However, he cautioned that the government's limited revenue streams might affect the timely awarding of contracts and payments. Emphasizing the importance of innovation, Mr. Ledi stated, "Innovate or die is a mantra we must all adopt this and subsequent years," and assured that the Association would actively support its members in developing innovative solutions to stay competitive.



Addressing persistent challenges such as delayed payments, unfair contract awards, and harassment by statutory agencies, Mr. Ledi acknowledged the potential for these issues to persist. Nevertheless, he believes that government intervention can alleviate the situation. He urged the government to recognize construction as a growth pole and stressed the need for fair contract awards and the availability of funds before project commencement to prevent payment delays.



Mr. Ledi expressed concern over the significant revenue losses incurred by the nation due to delayed projects, resulting in inflated project costs. He emphasized the importance of completing projects on schedule to avoid unnecessary financial burdens.

In his New Year address, Mr. Ledi commended building contractors, particularly foreign members of the Association, for their commitment to ethical practices. He encouraged other contractors operating in the country to register with ABCECG, emphasizing the Association's focus on creating platforms for knowledge sharing and technology transfer in 2024. “The goal is to facilitate learning from foreign counterparts, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration on projects.”



Mr. Ledi decried the situation where some political leaders openly discourage foreign contractors from registering with the various associations in the country, describing such conduct as retrogressive and promoting indiscipline.



He threatened to call out such persons the next time they make such utterances. He urged the foreign contractors to disregard such ill advice and rather be part of the association to advance the interest of the industry.



Mr. Ledi concluded by calling for a closer working relationship between the building industry and the government, expressing his optimism for a better year in the construction sector