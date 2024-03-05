CBG Chief urges banks to reevaluate SME risk perception

Daniel Wilson Addo — Managing Director, CBG

Daniel Wilson Addo, the Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), is urging banks across the country to reassess their perception of risk associated with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In an interaction with the media in Accra, Addo emphasized the need for financial institutions to confront the notion of elevated risks in SME ventures, emphasizing that managing risks is inherent to banking operations.



According to a report by Graphic Business, his call comes at a crucial juncture when many banks tend to avoid SMEs due to perceived riskiness, impacting their loan portfolios negatively.



Addo stressed the importance of addressing SME financing challenges head-on, urging a departure from outdated paradigms to accommodate the evolving needs of customers.



A recent report by GCB Bank Plc highlights the vital role of the SME sector in Ghana's economic development, contributing significantly to employment, innovation, and GDP growth. Despite their contributions, SMEs face various challenges, including limited access to finance, inadequate infrastructure, regulatory burdens, skills gaps, and market access constraints.



Foreign exchange dynamics also play a crucial role in SME operations, impacting their ability to import goods and materials, highlighting the need for forex availability.

Despite claims by banks of being SME-friendly, their exposure to the sector remains minimal, as revealed by the January Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana. Private sector credit expansion has been sluggish due to banks' reluctance to lend to SMEs, citing increased risk aversion.



Efforts to support SMEs are crucial for Ghana's sustainable development, as evidenced by initiatives such as the Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP), which provided support to 373 SMEs, leading to job creation and economic recovery post-COVID-19.



CBG's commitment to the SME space is evident through various initiatives, including partnerships with key stakeholders and medium-term funding arrangements.



Addo reiterated the importance of prioritizing the SME sector for economic growth, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to build productive capacity, invest in human capital, and create an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive.