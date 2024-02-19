CIMG urges business owners to prioritize continuous professional development in marketing

CIMG graduation ceremony

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has urged business owners to prioritize the ongoing development of their professional marketing personnel to ensure they stay current and informed about marketing trends.

Addressing the graduates at the inaugural CIMG graduation ceremony, CIMG President Dr. Daniel Kasser-Tee underscored the importance of building businesses around customers.



He emphasized that marketing's purpose is to create long-term customer value for businesses. Kasser-Tee urged graduates to base their strategies on thorough research into the marketing environment and the current and future needs of customers, rather than guesswork.



Dr. Kasser-Tee called on business leaders to champion the continuous professional development of their marketing personnel, ensuring they remain relevant and capable of promoting and protecting customers' interests within their organizations.



The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, echoed the significance of marketing in making Ghana globally competitive. Represented by Prof. Francis Nunoo, he emphasized the crucial role of professional marketing education in economic growth, innovation, and sustainability.

Dr. Adutwum highlighted that professional marketing education goes beyond selling products; it shapes the future of the nation.



Investing in marketing education, he stated, unlocks opportunities, drives sustainable development, and positions Ghana as a competitive player globally.



A total of 119 individuals graduated with various certificates, including Professional Certificate in Marketing, Professional Advanced Certificate in Marketing, Professional Diploma in Marketing, Professional Advanced Diploma in Marketing/Professional Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Marketing, Professional Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing, Professional Marketer – CIMG USP, and Professional Master’s Degree in Applied Marketing.



In 2023, Parliament passed the CIMG Regulations 2023 (L.I. 2479), a development hailed by Dr. Kasser-Tee as a boost for the marketing profession and the execution of the Institute's functions as stipulated in the CIMG ACT 2020 (Act 1021).