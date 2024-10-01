CIR Summit 2024 tackles flood mitigation and housing deficit in Ghana

Key stakeholders unite to explore sustainable solutions for pressing real estate challenges

The CIR Summit 2024, hosted by the Chartered Institute of Realtors and the Chamber of Real Estate in partnership with the Embassy of Lebanon, successfully addressed flood mitigation and housing deficit issues in Ghana.

Held on September 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre, the summit featured keynote speakers, panel discussions, and the launch of a strategic social housing scheme.

Key insights from experts highlighted sustainable practices for housing development and flood prevention. The event fostered meaningful dialogue, with organizers aiming to expand their efforts globally to enhance the real estate industry and national development.



