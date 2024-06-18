COCOBOD announces start of light crop cocoa season with new prices"
Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD)
The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the Light Crop Cocoa Season will commence on Friday, June 21, 2024. In a statement issued on June 17, COCOBOD revealed that a tonne of 16 bags will be sold at GH₵33,120.00.
The statement specified that the producer price at all buying centers will be GH₵993.60 per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans, ex-scale. Additionally, the price for a 64-kilogram bag will be GH₵2,070.00.
"The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is Nine Hundred and Ninety-Three Ghana Cedis and Sixty Pesewas (GH₵993.60) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or Two Thousand and Seventy Ghana Cedis (GH₵2,070.00) per bag of 64 kilograms gross. A tonne of 16 bags is Thirty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty Ghana Cedis (GH₵33,120.00)," COCOBOD stated.