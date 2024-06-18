Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Business
0

COCOBOD announces start of light crop cocoa season with new prices"

Ghana Cocobod113131313 COCOBOD1212 Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD)

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the Light Crop Cocoa Season will commence on Friday, June 21, 2024. In a statement issued on June 17, COCOBOD revealed that a tonne of 16 bags will be sold at GH₵33,120.00.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live