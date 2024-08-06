CXO Portals UK appoints Eric Appiah to Advisory Board

CXO Portals Ltd, a prominent player in the events industry known for its innovative and impactful gatherings, has announced the appointment of Eric Appiah to its Advisory Board.

This marks a significant milestone for the company, which has been at the forefront of organizing high-quality events for over a decade.



Founded by Charmaine Baker and Glenn Hapgood, CXO Portals has consistently delivered exceptional value through its well-crafted events and expert audience management.



Eric Appiah, a meritorious expert in IT and environmental sustainability, joins the advisory team at a crucial time for CXO Portals. With his extensive background in technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and leadership, particularly in the African context, Appiah is expected to play a key role in advancing the company’s mission.



His insights and experience are poised to enhance CXO Portals’ efforts in supporting senior leaders and fostering global business relationships.

A highly sought-after speaker and trainer, Appiah has previously delivered influential talks at various conferences, including the Senior IT Leaders Combating Climate Change Conference by CXO Portals UK.



His expertise in areas such as AI for Business Growth and Cybersecurity, combined with his role in the Africa Digital Skills Conference, underscores his ability to drive transformative outcomes through technology.



CXO Portals Ltd, renowned as the "Doorway to Discovery," continues to uphold its commitment to integrity and excellence in event organization.



By offering tailored event solutions and creating platforms for senior leaders to engage and network, the company ensures a high return on investment and fosters sustainable business growth.



Read full article