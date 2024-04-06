Cal Bank seeks GHC600 million from shareholders to recapitalize

The rights issue is expected to conclude on April 26

Cal Bank has initiated a rights issue to raise ₵600 million from its shareholders in a bid to recapitalize the institution.

The rights issue, which began on an unspecified date and is expected to conclude on April 26, involves the issuance of 1.8 billion shares at a price of 29 pesewas per share.



The funds raised will not only bolster the bank's capital base but also support its growth strategy, aiming to enhance long-term value for its shareholders.



Speaking at the launch of the rights issue, Cal Bank's Board Chairman, Joe Mensah, highlighted the bank's continued challenges stemming from the domestic debt exchange program.



This challenge underscores the importance of raising additional funds to strengthen the bank's financial position. Despite these challenges, Mr. Mensah expressed confidence in Cal Bank's resilience, affirming its commitment to maintaining its status as a Ghanaian-owned bank.



Addressing shareholders' concerns, Mr. Mensah encouraged existing shareholders to exercise their rights, noting that the response from shareholders has been largely positive.

He acknowledged some apprehension among individual shareholders due to the domestic debt exchange program but emphasized the bank's determination to navigate these challenges and secure its future.



Acting Managing Director Carl Selasi Asem outlined Cal Bank's strategic direction, emphasizing a shift towards greater financial intermediation with customers. He stressed the bank's intent to diversify its operations beyond government securities, focusing instead on providing relevant financial services to retail, SMEs, and corporate clients.



The bank aims to explore new opportunities in the financial sector to enhance its service offerings and operational efficiency.



The rights issue's ex-rights and qualifying dates have been set for March 28, 2024, and April 3, 2024, respectively.



Only shareholders on the register of members of Cal Bank as of the close of business on April 3, 2024, will be eligible to participate in the rights issue.