Capitalise on AfCFTA opportunities to strengthen industry – VEEP to petroleum sector players

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the petroleum industry to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for sectoral growth and sustainable development.

Speaking at the 6th Ghana International Petroleum Conference, he highlighted AfCFTA's potential to enhance market access, stimulate investment, and drive economic growth by removing trade barriers.



Represented by Herbert Krappa, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for the industry to adopt modern technologies and sustainable practices, optimize operations, and invest in infrastructure.

He also stressed the importance of increasing Ghanaian participation in the petroleum value chain to ensure long-term industry success and local benefits.



