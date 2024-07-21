Business

Cedi stabilisation will solve fuel price hikes – NPA assures consumers

NPA Screenshot 2024 07 21 122449.png Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, stated that fuel prices are influenced by demand and supply forces

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured consumers that the government is working to stabilize the Cedi to halt rising fuel prices, which have been driven by the Cedi's instability against the US Dollar.

NPA CEO, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, stated that fuel prices are influenced by demand and supply forces and the Cedi's performance.

Dr. Hamid highlighted the government's Gold for Oil (G40) Programme, noting its potential to stabilize prices if scaled up.

The comments were made during the Ghana Downstream Awards and Gala Night, where individuals and companies contributing to the petroleum sector were honored.

Read full article

Source: GNA