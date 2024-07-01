Cement prices: We need administrative control, not legislative – Alan

Kyerematen criticized Trade Minister KT Hammond's legislative approach

Source: 3news

Independent Presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has urged the government to engage with stakeholders in the cement industry to address rising prices, rather than introducing legislation.

He highlighted that the depreciation of the Cedi against the Dollar impacts cement prices due to the importation of clinker.



Kyerematen criticized Trade Minister KT Hammond's legislative approach, advocating for administrative control and dialogue instead.

Analysts and industry representatives, including Martin Kpebu and Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, supported the call for engagement, attributing price hikes to economic challenges and the Cedi's depreciation.



