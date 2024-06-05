Cement prices hit GH₵108 despite Minister’s directive to manufacturers

Prices have surged from around GH₵85-90 in late May to about GH₵110 as of June 4, 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Despite Ministerial directives to the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee (CMDC) in Ghana, cement prices are rising, impacting the real estate industry and escalating rent in Accra.

Prices have surged from around GH₵85-90 in late May to about GH₵110 as of June 4, 2024.



Ghacem is reportedly leading the market with prices at GH₵110 for 42R cement.

The Minister of Trade and Industry had called for a reversal of price increases, but this seems to have had little effect. The CMDC, responsible for regulating cement manufacture, was instructed to ensure uniform prices nationwide.



