China urged to partner Ghana to boost investment in Africa

Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry (middle)

Source: GNA

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has urged Chinese investors to partner with Ghana to expand their investments across Africa.

He highlighted Ghana's strategic location and efforts to enhance entrepreneurial skills, making it an attractive investment destination. Opportunities abound in various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and ICT.



Chinese companies expressed interest in financing an industrial park and providing technical training to Ghana's automobile industry.

The government has taken steps to improve the business climate, aligning with the nation's industrialization drive.



