Choco companies rely on developing cocoa substitutes other than cocoa beans

Cocoa Pods Ready For Harvest

Climate change threatens cocoa production by stressing rainforests where cocoa beans are grown. To address this, companies are exploring alternatives like lab-grown cocoa and cocoa substitutes. California Cultured grows cocoa from cell cultures, speeding up production and reducing resource use. Entrepreneurs are developing cocoa alternatives from ingredients like oats and sunflower seeds, aiming to meet rising chocolate demand. Companies like Mars are researching ways to make cocoa plants more resilient, while others in Israel and Germany focus on lab-grown cocoa and substitutes. These innovations aim to stabilize supply amid environmental challenges and cater to evolving consumer preferences for sustainable products.

Climate change threatens cocoa production by stressing rainforests where cocoa beans are grown. To address this, companies are exploring alternatives like lab-grown cocoa and cocoa substitutes. California Cultured grows cocoa from cell cultures, speeding up production and reducing resource use. Entrepreneurs are developing cocoa alternatives from ingredients like oats and sunflower seeds, aiming to meet rising chocolate demand. Companies like Mars are researching ways to make cocoa plants more resilient, while others in Israel and Germany focus on lab-grown cocoa and substitutes. These innovations aim to stabilize supply amid environmental challenges and cater to evolving consumer preferences for sustainable products.





Read full article