Chris Wulff-Caesar appiointed as new MD/CEO of Unilever Ghana

Chris Wulff-Caesar

Unilever Ghana Limited has announced Chris Wulff-Caesar as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

His appointment takes effect from April 1, 2024.



Chris will spearhead the general operations of Unilever in Ghana, among other duties.



Chris is an accomplished International Business Executive with 24 years multi-country and multi FMCG experience.



He joins Unilever from Friesl and Campina where he was the Marketing Director for sub-Saharan Africa managing brands and marketing activities across 44 countries in a €600m business.



Before joining FrieslandCampina in 2018 as Marketing Director for Nigeria, Chris spent over 20 years working in both local and international roles for ABInBev, SABMiller and Unilever.



He was the Marketing Director of West Africa (Ghana & Nigeria) at ABInBev and a member of the Board of Directors for Accra Brewery Ltd.

During his tenure at both SABMiller and ABInBev, he led the establishment and growth of a formidable portfolio of brands, transforming their respective market share. Whilst also at SABMiller, Chris held the positions of Category Expansion/Innovation Manager for Africa based in Johannesburg (2010-2012) and Marketing Director for Ghana (2007-2010).



Chris is a fellow of the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN) and an Associate member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). He holds a BA (Honors) Degree in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School of the Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, United Kingdom.



He returned to Ghana and Unilever where he started his career as a management trainee in 1999 and took on various roles including a secondment at the Regional Innovation Center in South Africa. He is married to Anita, and they have 3 teenage children.



He loves to explore new environments, a master BBQ griller and is a passionate Hearts of Oak and Manchester United supporter.



He is also involved with a few non-profit organizations which target the development and establishment of infrastructure for primary education for disadvantaged student