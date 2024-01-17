Commercial transport operators hike fares by 30% effective Jan 22

The decision to increase fares aims to address the drivers' financial challenges

The Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana has announced a 30 percent increment in transportation fares throughout the country effective Monday, January 22, 2024.

According to the transport operators, this has become necessary due to the substantial rise in the costs of lubricants, spare parts coupled with increment on DVLA service charges.



In a statement, the operators said the public transportation sector have been grappling with mounting expenses, making it increasingly challenging to sustain their operations.



“The continuous surge in lubricant prices, driven by fluctuations in global oil markets, has resulted in a considerable burden on drivers who rely heavily on oil to keep our vehicles running efficiently,” the drivers said in a statement.



Additionally, they said the escalating costs of spare parts, particularly for maintenance and repairs, have severely affected their ability to keep their vehicles in optimal condition.

This has resulted in reduced operational efficiency and increased downtime, negatively impacting both drivers and the commuting public.



Recognising the adverse effects of these circumstances, the Transport Operators Association indicated that they have engaged in extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including some state agencies and other transport associations.



The proposal for a fare increase, according to them aims to address the drivers' financial challenges and ensure the sustainability of the public transportation industry in Ghana.