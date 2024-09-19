Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Court Orders Bolt Holdings to Pay GH₵1.9 Million for Identity Theft; Mandates Enhanced Verification Measures

Feature Car Ezgif.png Bolt Holdings OU

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Adentan Circuit Court has directed Bolt Holdings OU to pay GH₵1.9 million in damages to Justice Noah Adade after his identity was fraudulently used on the Bolt app. The case, heard on September 18, 2024, revealed that Justice Adade’s details were incorrectly listed as those of a driver. The ride was operated by his employee, Peter Walker, who admitted to the identity theft.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live