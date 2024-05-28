Deputy Finance Minister criticises GUTA for contributing to cedi instability

Dr. Stephen Amoah

Source: 3news

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Stephen Amoah has criticized some members of the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) for using black market currency exchanges, which he claims exacerbates the instability of the cedi against the US dollar.

In an interview, Dr. Amoah explained that black market activities increase demand for the dollar, complicating efforts to stabilize the currency.



He compared Ghana to South Africa, where strict controls limit the use of foreign currency, suggesting Ghana should adopt similar measures.

Dr. Amoah also expressed frustration with Ghanaians’ attitudes towards financial regulations, which undermine efforts by the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance.



Read full article