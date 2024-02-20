Dr. Amin Adam urges collaboration with GRA to attain 2024 fiscal targets

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the newly appointed Finance Minister, has called upon the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to actively pursue its financial targets for the fiscal year 2024.

Emphasising the importance of a balanced approach, Dr. Amin Adam underscored the need for a strategic roadmap that blends user-friendly methods with a steadfast commitment to fulfilling the GRA's mandate.



During his visit to the GRA headquarters in Accra on Monday, February 19, 2024, Dr. Amin Adam expressed his dedication to enhancing domestic revenue. He indicated the importance of teamwork in ensuring Ghana's adherence to its International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, emphasising that collaboration is crucial for the country's financial stability.

“I expect that we work together through a structured framework to exceed your performance last year, the GH¢170 billion target which we have put in the 2024 budget. I believe you can do more than that. I believe you can exceed the GH¢170 billion target for 2024 because you have done it, and you have demonstrated capability that you can do this,” he said.



Dr Amin Adam added: “But quite sincere, we all need to urgently agree on a roadmap. It appears some of the things we do are ad-hoc and not coordinated, and so when you have multiple complex issues such as taxes being implemented without coordination or a roadmap, then it becomes a problem.”