Dr. Daniel McKorley named West Africa's 'Aviacargo Personality of the Year 2023'

This award highlights his significant impact on the aviation and cargo industry across West Africa

Dr. Daniel McKorley, founder and CEO of McDan Group, has been honored as "Aviacargo Personality of the Year for West Africa 2023" at the CHINET 24 Aviation & Cargo Conference in Lagos.

This award highlights his significant impact on the aviation and cargo industry across West Africa.



Since founding McDan Group in 1999, Dr. McKorley has expanded the company from a small freight forwarding business to a major player in logistics, shipping, aviation, and banking.

His leadership and innovative efforts, especially in modernizing McDan Aviation, earned him this prestigious accolade.



Read full article