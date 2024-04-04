Dr. Riverson Oppong appointed as CEO of Association of Oil Marketing Companies

Dr. Riverson Oppong

A former Manager in charge of Commercial Operations at the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Riverson Oppong has taken over as the new Chief Executive of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, and LPG Marketing Companies.

He took over from Kweku Agyeman-Duah, who retired from the position as Chief Executive of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies on March 31, 2024.



Mr. Agyeman-Duah has been Chief Executive of the association and industry co-coordinator for more than 8 years



Brief on Riverson Oppong



Prior to Dr. Oppong joining Ghana National Gas Company in 2020, Dr. Oppong had worked on several oil and gas fields and projects, including North Busachi Fields in Kazakhstan, Independence Field in Cote d’Ivoire, Djata Fields in Ghana, and West Quarna2 Gas Field in Iraq.



He also consulted for the Croatian Government on the Croatian LNG Project as a Project Economist.

Dr. Oppong has 15 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry. At Ghana National Gas Company he was in charge of Economic Modeling, Risk Modeling and Planning. He is also an Adjunct Lecturer at the Ghana Technology University College, a Coventry University Campus in Africa; and a Visiting Lecturer at University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He is E&P Committee Member of International Gas Union (IGU). He is also a Section Director of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) -Ghana Section, even as he continues to serve as an Advisory Committee Member of SPE Africa.



Educational Background



Riverson holds a Ph.D. and a Post Doctorate Degree in International Oil and Gas Management - Finance and Economics from Gubkin University of Oil and Gas; Diploma in Earth GeoScience from Stanford University, USA; Masters (with honors) in Petroleum Engineering from Gubkin University of Oil and Gas, with Masters Exchange Program in Arctic Development from Norwegian University of Nordland; a Bachelors degree in Materials (Industrial) Science and Engineering from K.N.U.S.T., Ghana; Diploma in Project Management from Institute of Commercial Management, UK.



The Association of Oil Marketing Companies



The Association of Oil Marketing Companies is an industry association and a private initiative by the oil marketing operators in Ghana.

It is an advocacy institution established to help direct downstream policy, legislation and regulation and pursue research towards the development of the downstream sector.



The association represents the collective interests of the companies involved in the oil marketing and petroleum products in Ghana, coordinating with the major stakeholders in the industry which include: Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), The Energy Commission, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co. Ltd (BOST).



The OMCs operated as a loose organization for many years before the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) was registered with the adoption of a Constitution by all its Members in October 2003.



The association is headed by a Chief Executive Officer referred to as the Industry Coordinator. It also has a Governing Board made up of representatives of both OMCs & LPGMCs.