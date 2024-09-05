ECG apologizes for inconveniences caused by smart metre replacement exercise

The initiative aims to replace outdated meters over ten years old with smart meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has apologized for any inconvenience caused by its replacement of expired meters with smart meters.

Miss Mary Opong Eshun, Public Relations Officer for Accra East ECG, acknowledged the challenges of the process and appealed for patience.



The initiative aims to replace outdated meters over ten years old with smart meters to improve efficiency.

Eshun assured that existing credits and debts are transferred to new meters and highlighted that smart meters can be managed remotely via the ECG app.



She urged customers to check their wiring systems if credits deplete quickly and to report any issues for prompt resolution.



