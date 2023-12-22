ECG records GH¢2.2 million revenue loss due to dam spillage in Volta and Oti Region

Christina Jatoe-Kaleo highlighted the company’s commitment to maintaining a reliable power supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta and Oti Regions has reported a revenue loss of GH¢2.2 million resulting from the interruption in power supply to communities affected by the spillage of the Kpong and Akosombo Dams.

Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the Volta/Oti Regional Manager of ECG, revealed this during a press soiree organised by the company in Ho on Wednesday, 20 December 2023.



Mrs. Jatoe-Kaleo explained that the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point was submerged in water recently, necessitating a shutdown, leading to a significant financial setback.



While expressing gratitude that no major equipment was lost, she emphasised the importance of customers paying for their consumption to ensure the stability of the company's operations.



Madam Jatoe-Kaleo highlighted the company’s commitment to maintaining a reliable power supply, citing innovations such as the ECG power app and Operation Fix Bill, Pay the Bill.



She disclosed that projects amounting to GH¢3.2 million were undertaken in 2023, including transformer injections, upgrades, and extending lines to areas without electricity.

Also, plans for more projects to enhance power supply in the region are in progress for the coming year.



She identified challenges such as bush burning, meter theft, the influx of foreign meters, destruction of lines and installations, non-payment of fees, and illegal connections as factors contributing to the operational costs of the company in the Volta and Oti regions.



Emmanuel Agbaxode, the Volta/Oti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), commended ECG for its innovative initiatives and encouraged media practitioners to educate the public on the company's activities.



He emphasised the crucial role ECG plays in the nation’s developmental agenda.



The press soiree served as ECG's end-of-year engagement with the media, providing an opportunity to introduce the new Volta/Oti Regional Manager to the stakeholders.