ECOWAS Commission revises integrated maritime strategy action plan

Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas)

The ECOWAS Commission convened an interdepartmental meeting in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, from March 20 to 22, 2024, to review the draft Action Plan of the Integrated Maritime Strategy (EIMS), aimed at achieving its strategic objectives.

The meeting, facilitated by the ECOWAS-SWAIMS project and supported by partners such as the European Union and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), aimed to ensure the alignment of the Action Plan with the Commission’s mission.



The EIMS serves as a comprehensive framework for stakeholders to address maritime challenges at national and regional levels, emphasizing coordinated efforts across various sectors.



Commodore Richard Maru Shammah, Director of CRESMAO, emphasized the multilateral nature of maritime challenges and stressed the importance of effective adoption and implementation of the Action Plan by the ECOWAS Commission.

Mr. Cheikh Toure, UNODC Country Director in Côte d’Ivoire, highlighted ECOWAS initiatives aligned with the EIMS, including the EU-funded ECOWAS SWAIMS project, underscoring the importance of addressing maritime security and environmental concerns in West Africa.



Mrs. Fanta CISSE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, emphasized the interdisciplinary nature of the maritime sector and the need for inter-agency cooperation at national and regional levels for effective management and exploitation of maritime resources.