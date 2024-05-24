ECOWAS, ITC launches West Africa Competitiveness Observatory

Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas)

Source: GNA

Policymakers and businesses in West Africa now have an online tool, the West African Competitiveness Observatory, to track trade competitiveness and explore new business opportunities.

Launched by the ECOWAS Commission and the International Trade Centre (ITC) with EU funding, the platform aims to boost economic growth in West Africa, where $3.2 billion of intra-regional export potential remains untapped.



The Observatory offers modules for monitoring trade competitiveness, assessing regional value chains, and facilitating business matchmaking.

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton emphasized its potential to help small businesses access markets and drive economic growth. West Africa could add $45.7 billion in exports by 2027.



