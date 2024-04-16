EMY Africa Expo to inspire young entrepreneurs to grow theirbusinesses

The EMY Africa Expo slated for June 14 to June 16

Source: GNA

Young Entrepreneurs are to learn, be inspired and grow their businesses with the launch of the EMY Africa Expo slated for June 14 to June 16, 2024, in Accra.

It is to give the platform and opportunity for businesses to interact with customers and potential investors.



Mr Kojo Soboh, the Chief Executive Officer of EMY Africa, speaking at the launch, said it was to create an environment for people to have fun and connect.



“As the date falls on the Father’s Day weekend, there will some activities for men such as men cooking competition between participants from Ghana and Nigeria,” he added.



He said apart from the business exhibition, there were very interesting features of the expo that were designed to educate and entertain participants throughout the three days.



Mr Soboh said activities for the event include the Inspiring GreatnessForum, an art exhibition, forums on business, insurance and social issues, a fashion show and installation, sports and fitness set-ups, a music concert, a movie show and a cooking competition.

He entreated people to celebrate the men in their lives by celebrating them at the expo, saying “this is significant to us as one of our major focuses is the projection of positive masculinity.”



He said the expo was delighted to have some partners, including GIPC, Ghana Tourism Authority and Artiste Alliance Art Gallery for the art exhibition.



He said over the years, “we have built a strong community of resourceful people who interact with our brand.”



Mr Soboh said the EMY Africa Expo would showcase businesses, products, and services together with integrated consumer experiences and entertainment options.



The three-day weekend-long extravaganza will cater to every desire and necessity of the modern person, all these will be conveniently located under one roof.

Mr Chris Albert Soboh, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at EMY Africa, said over the years, the EMY Africa Awards had honoured remarkable individuals who served as inspiration for today’s youth.



He said in alignment with their mantra of “inspiring Greatness,” they had introduced the Inspiring Greatness Forum in 2022, a mentorship platform tailored for young minds to engage, interact, and glean wisdom from accomplished personalities.



This initiative aims to discuss topics central to personal growth and development and help foster lateral connections between attendees, and mentorship networks with invited speakers and the honourees in their network.