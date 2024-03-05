Economist criticizes Ghana's lack of commitment in tackling unemployment issue

Professor William Baah-Boateng

Economist, Professor William Baah-Boateng, has expressed disappointment over the historical and ongoing failure of Ghanaian governments to effectively address the persistent unemployment challenge plaguing the nation.

In an interview on JoyNews' PM Express Business Edition, Professor Baah-Boateng emphasized that the issue of unemployment demands urgent attention from policymakers, cautioning that its neglect could potentially jeopardize the country's economic stability in the future.



Reflecting on past initiatives, he lamented the tendency for successive governments to approach unemployment with short-term, piecemeal solutions rather than comprehensive, sustained efforts. He cited examples such as the National Youth Employment program, which failed to yield desired results due to inadequate implementation.



Calling for a paradigm shift, Professor Baah-Boateng urged greater support for the private sector, identifying it as a crucial player in addressing unemployment. He underscored the importance of reducing taxes and creating a conducive business environment to enable the private sector to fulfill its potential in job creation.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he pointed to the latest unemployment statistics, revealing a worrying trend. The average unemployment rate in the country surged to 14.7% in the first three quarters of 2023, with the number of unemployed youths aged 15 to 35 rising from 1.2 million to over 1.3 million during the same period. Of concern is the consistently higher unemployment rate among females compared to males.



Professor Baah-Boateng's remarks serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive and sustained action to tackle Ghana's unemployment crisis.