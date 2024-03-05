Electricity and gas sector leads in producer price inflation

Producer Price Inflation

The electricity and gas sub-sector has recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate at 44.2 percent from January 2023 to 2024, marking a 0.4 percentage point increase compared to December of the previous year.

Following closely behind is the mining and quarrying sub-sector, which recorded a 21.3 percent inflation rate, while the manufacturing sub-sector saw the lowest year-on-year producer inflation rate at 9.7 percent.



Released by the Ghana Statistical Service in Accra, the industrial producer price index (I-PPI) report reveals that the mining and quarrying sub-sector had the highest month-on-month inflation rate at 3.2 percent, with manufacturing trailing at 1.1 percent.



Conversely, water supply, sewerage, and waste management sub-sectors experienced a negative inflation rate of -0.1 percent in January 2024.



Overall, the I-PPI inflation rate for January 2024 stood at 17.2 percent, indicating a 1.4 percentage point decrease compared to December 2023's rate of 18.6 percent. The month-on-month change in the I-PPI between December 2023 and January 2024 was 2.1 percent.

Breaking down the figures, the mining and quarrying sub-sector observed a decrease in inflation by 2.7 percentage points, while the manufacturing sub-sector saw a 1.2 percentage point increase.



In January 2024, extraction of crude and natural gas recorded inflation of 17.0 percent, marking a notable increase of 6.8 percentage points compared to December 2023.



However, mining of metal ores experienced a decrease to 22.7 percent from December 2023's rate of 26.1 percent, while mining support service activities recorded a high inflation rate of 52.1 percent.