Elon Musk unexpectedly drops case against OpenAI

Elon Musk's lawyers have asked a California court to dismiss the case without providing a reason

Source: BBC

Elon Musk has dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, which alleged that the company had strayed from its mission to develop AI for humanity's benefit.

The reason for the withdrawal is unknown, and the filing leaves the option open for Musk to refile the case in the future.



The lawsuit was filed in February, with OpenAI countering that Musk had previously supported a for-profit structure. The move comes after Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI, which Musk criticized on social media.

Musk has his own AI company, xAI, which launched a chatbot to rival ChatGPT.



