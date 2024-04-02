FAO launches project to support women fonio producers

The initiative aims to enhance the skills of the women, boost their productivity

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has initiated a new project to support 100 women fonio producers in the country. Fonio, a cereal, is a tasty alternative to quinoa, rice, and couscous, rich in iron, magnesium, and calcium, Graphic Online reports.

The FAO Country Representative, Arslen Bounemra, announced the project in Accra, stating that it was being implemented in collaboration with the globally influential and award-winning chef, Fatmata Binta.



Funded by the FAO under a Technical Cooperation Project, the initiative aims to enhance the skills of the women, boost their productivity, and increase their income levels.



The training will include hands-on sessions on fonio production, harvesting, packaging, and market access, with activities scheduled to begin in April 2024 to coincide with land preparations for the next growing season.

Traditionally cultivated by women in the country, fonio is undervalued despite its nutritional benefits. The project seeks to change this narrative by focusing on sustainable practices, empowerment, and economic development.



The project aligns with FAO's strategic framework 2022-2031, organized around the Four Betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.