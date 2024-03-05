FBNBank Ghana working with Bank of Ghana to address forex trading license suspension

FBNBank Ghana

FBNBank Ghana has announced that it is collaborating with the Bank of Ghana to identify and address the issues that led to the suspension of its forex trading license by the central bank.

The suspension, effective from March 18, 2024, is for a duration of one month, according to section 11 (2) of the Foreign Exchange Act 2006 (Act 723).



The Bank of Ghana suspended the Foreign Exchange Trading Licenses of both Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Limited (GTB) and FBNBank Ghana Limited (FBN), citing various breaches of foreign exchange market regulations, including fraudulent documentation in their forex operations.



In response, FBNBank Ghana affirmed its commitment to upholding high ethical standards and assured its customers that its other business segments and solutions would remain fully operational during the suspension.



This includes branch operations, agent banking partners, and channels for seamless banking.



Below is the full statement from FBNBank:

FBNBank Ghana Statement on BoG’s temporary suspension of FBNBank’s Forex Trading Licence



Accra, Ghana, March 5, 2024, We refer to the Bank of Ghana’s announcement of the 30-day suspension of our Foreign Exchange Trading Licence effective March 18, 2024.



We would like to advise our valued customers and esteemed stakeholders that we are working with the Bank of Ghana to remediate the identified trade-related matters.



We reaffirm our commitment to our customers and stakeholders to the provision of the full range of excellent banking services, with the assurances that we will continue to uphold the high ethical standards that we are known for.