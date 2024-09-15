FDA adjudged 2022 & 2023 overall specified entity of the year on Public Enterprises League Table

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority followed the FDA as the runner-up

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been named the Best Performing Specified Entity in Ghana for 2022 and 2023, topping the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) with a performance index of 4.354.

The awards, organized by the Ministry of Public Enterprises and SIGA, recognize outstanding performance among public enterprises.



At the ceremony in Kwahu, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting underperforming entities and praised the PELT initiative for fostering competition and accountability.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority followed the FDA as the runner-up, winning Overall State-Owned Enterprise of 2023.



