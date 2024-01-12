FLASHBACK: Dishonest workers, the downfall of Ghanaian businesses - John Dumelo

Entrepreneur, John Dumelo

Entrepreneur, John Dumelo, in January 2022 accused workers who are dishonest of the downfall of Ghanaian businesses.

He said, “the downfall of many Ghanaian businesses are the dishonest workers. I pray 2022, all dishonest workers will be caught in Jesus’s name.”



Entrepreneur, cum actor John Dumelo has attributed the collapse and unsustainability of businesses in Ghana to some negative attitudes by employees.



According to the farmer, the dishonesty of workers can be attributed to the non-performance of businesses, not in the country. He thus prays for all such people to be unveiled in this new year.



Earlier, Founder of the Kama Group of Companies, Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, said Ghanaian businesses have been hindered by envy and jealousy.



He attributed the non-performance of indigenous businesses and their inability to last to this canker.

Speaking with Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday (5 January), Dr Agyekum Addo said, “At the age of 60 to 65, I was still confronted with the question: why do companies collapse in spite of all the training that we give to staff, all the incentives, improvements in working conditions?”



He lamented how important it is for Ghana to address the issue “because it is affecting our politics, our businesses and the country."



