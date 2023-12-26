FLASHBACK: The top 5 richest families in Ghana with over $500 million net worth

Ghana has always been touted as one of the best places to do business due to its peaceful, stable and evolving business climate.

This has proven to be true over the years as the country has seen various foreigners set up multi-million-dollar businesses in Ghana. However, a number of Ghanaian families and individuals have not been left out of the gains of doing business in Ghana.



In this article, GhanaWeb Business puts the spotlight on the top five Ghanaian families whose net worth are above $500 million. The details are made available via a YouTube content created by The New Tourist:



Coming up at number 5 is the Adamu Iddrisu family with a net worth of $550 million.



Alhaji Iddrisu is popularly known as the founder of the defunct Royal Bank and the Global Haulage Company formerly known as A.A. Iddrisu Transport.



Global Haulage maintains its prominence as a company actively concerned with cocoa evacuation.

At number 4, is the Millad Millet family with a net worth of $620 million. According to reports, their wealth is self-made and from the involvement of the family in the textile business.



The Ghanaian family of Lebanese descent founded Millet Textile Corporation in 1958. This was established originally to produce towels, however, it started producing textiles in order to expand its markets.



The name of the company was changed to Spintex and then to Printex. Printex became a popular and known textiles brand in Ghana and other parts of the world.



The Awuah Darko family comes at number three, with a net worth of $650 million.



Having descended from the late Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem (the originator of the existing Awuah-Darko Family), the Awuah-Darko Family comprises individuals including Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, Daniel Awuah-Darko Jnr, David Awuah-Darko and Harold Awuah-Darko.

The existing Awuah-Darko Family has a worth of $650 million generated from its Vanguard Group of Companies.



The Kalmoni family is known to have acquired its wealth from inheritance and from various businesses, notably Japan motors.



The family’s worth is noted to have evolved through Kalmoni & Sons established in 1912 by the grandfather of the present Kalmoni Family.



At number one, is the Irani family with a net worth of $800 million.



The Irani family is also of Lebanese descent. It comprises the pair of Edmund Irani and Anthony Irani, who are brothers of Lebanese descent.

Their source of wealth is believed to have been acquired from Irani Brothers & Others Limited, producers of wheat flour.







This article was first published on March 25, 2023 by GhanaWeb



SSD/AE



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.