Fidelity Bank Ghana hosts delegation from Columbia Business School

A delegation of 35 students and faculty from Columbia Business School visited Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana, the country's largest privately owned bank, recently welcomed a delegation of 35 students and faculty from Columbia Business School, underscoring its dedication to knowledge sharing and industry collaboration.

The visit, held at Fidelity Bank's headquarters in Accra, facilitated valuable discussions on financial inclusion, innovation, and growth strategies within the African market, with a specific focus on Ghana.



Executives from Fidelity Bank shared insights into the bank's operations, strategic vision, and commitment to financial inclusion and sustainability in Ghana. Managing Director Julian Opuni highlighted the bank's transformation and strategic expansion, encouraging students to embrace calculated risks.



Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR, outlined Fidelity Bank’s comprehensive approach to sustainable development, including initiatives such as the Fidelity Young Entrepreneur program and the Orange Impact initiative.

Thomas Ishmael Adjei, Director of Retail, showcased Fidelity Bank’s innovative approach to financial inclusion, emphasizing the success of initiatives like the Smart Account and the extensive agency network.



Professor Stephan Meier and Professor James P. Gorman of Columbia Business School expressed appreciation for Fidelity Bank’s commitment to providing students with firsthand knowledge of the Ghanaian financial sector. This marked the third such visit, offering valuable insights into the Ghanaian market.



The delegation toured various departments in the bank, gaining a comprehensive understanding of Fidelity Bank’s operations and its commitment to financial inclusion. This exchange equips future business leaders with insights and fosters collaboration between academia and the financial industry for sustainable development in Ghana and beyond.