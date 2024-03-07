Fidelity Bank Ghana refutes allegations of FX mismanagement in ECG dealings

Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana has denied allegations made by Bright Simons concerning alleged irregularities in foreign exchange (FX) dealings with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Bank, in a statement, addressed the claims made by Simons, asserting that the information is both false and misleading. The bank categorically denies engaging in any "sweetheart" exchange rate deals with ECG, clarifying that all transactions were conducted in accordance with prevailing market rates.



"Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited did source for foreign exchange on behalf of ECG in 2023, and the sources of the funds were from both Bank of Ghana and the open market. Funds sourced from the Bank of Ghana by Fidelity Bank on behalf of ECG were sold to ECG at the same rate it was sourced, as per the Bank of Ghana requirements," the statement read.



"We have all records of transactions with ECG and would like to emphasize that no foreign exchange has ever been sold to ECG above the market rates, and in some instances, they were sold significantly below the market rate. All records are also available at the Central Bank and can be verified.

"We wish to state that owing to the false and misleading publication by Bright Simons and its negative impact on the Bank, we have instructed our Solicitors to demand the immediate retraction of the publication and an unqualified apology from the author, Bright Simons. We have further instructed our Solicitors to commence legal action against the author and all other persons who have published the said false statement, in the event that the author fails to comply with our demand," it added.



Fidelity Bank urged individuals, groups, and media outlets to refrain from further disseminating the disputed information, cautioning that such actions may be subject to legal consequences.



The bank also reiterated its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, and encouraged its customers to continue trusting in the bank's integrity.