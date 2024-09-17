Fidelity Bank is best ESG bank of the year 2024

Fidelity Bank MD

Fidelity Bank Ghana has been awarded 'Best ESG Bank of the Year 2024' for its strong commitment to sustainability, including its ‘Waste to Cash’ recycling program and an Environmental and Social Risk Assessment process for loans. The bank's GreenTech Innovation Challenge granted GH¢1.4 million to agricultural tech businesses, furthering its environmental efforts. It also earned recognition for corporate social responsibility, SME support, and diversity initiatives, such as empowering disabled entrepreneurs and promoting gender equity. These achievements highlight Fidelity Bank's leadership in driving sustainable growth and social impact in Ghana.

