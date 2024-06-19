Business

Fidelity Bank selected as Field Global Immersion Project partner for Harvard Business School

Fidelity Bank 1 Executives of Fidelity Bank and Harvard Business School

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fidelity Bank, the largest privately-owned indigenous bank, recently had the opportunity to host a team of students from Harvard Business School in Accra for one week as part of a required course called the FIELD Global Immersion.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live