Finance Minister highlights positive economic outlook and IMF agreement

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

During a joint press conference with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, reaffirmed the country's positive medium-term macroeconomic outlook and prospects.

Dr. Adam stressed the government's commitment to implementing comprehensive structural reforms aimed at fostering growth, improving public financial management, enhancing revenue mobilization, and maintaining sound monetary and exchange policies.



Despite the challenges posed by the upcoming election year in 2024, Dr. Adam assured that Ghana remains dedicated to meeting key targets under the IMF-supported program. He emphasized prudent fiscal management, pledging to avoid extra-budgetary spending and uphold negotiated fiscal balances.

The IMF's announcement of a staff-level agreement on the review of the extended credit facility with Ghana signals further financial support for the country. Dr. Adam attributed this success to Ghana's achievement of key performance indicators, unlocking access to approximately US$360 million in financing.



This agreement represents a significant milestone in Ghana's economic journey and demonstrates the government's commitment to fiscal discipline and structural reforms.