First Bank unveils retail banking agenda

First Bank Ghana is set to revolutionize retail banking by leveraging cutting-edge e-banking channels to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

Allen Quaye, Head of Retail Banking, detailed plans to provide seamless account management, convenient payment solutions, and personalized advisory services.



The bank aims to foster wealth creation and support SMEs, driving economic growth. With the introduction of Finacle 11x, customers will enjoy improved user interfaces and faster transactions.

First Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria, is committed to accessibility, affordability, and innovation in retail banking as it celebrates the FirstBank brand’s 130th anniversary.



