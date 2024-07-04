Business

FirstBank Ghana wins two prestigious awards

FirstBank Ghana Award E1720089833748 FirstBank Ghana Executive Director receiving the award

Thu, 4 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FirstBank Ghana has been awarded the Best Company in Risk Management and Reporting and Best Company in Cybersecurity Management at the 6th edition of the Health Environmental Safety & Security (HESS) awards held last Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.

