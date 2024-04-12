FirstBank celebrates 130 years of resilience and excellence in banking services

The FirstBank Group

Source: The FirstBank Group

The FirstBank Group, which is one of the leading financial institutions in Africa, proudly celebrates its 130th anniversary, marking over a century of resilience, innovation, and commitment to providing excellent banking services.

Since the Bank’s inception in 1894, FirstBank has been at the forefront of the financial industry, shaping the Nigeria’s banking and financial sector, serving as a beacon of excellence and innovation, and continuously adapting to change and evolving customer needs.



Under the visionary leadership of the Banking Group MD/CEO, Adesola Adeduntan, FirstBank has achieved remarkable milestones and solidified its position as a trailblazer in the financial sector. Mr. Adeduntan’s strategic leadership and unwavering dedication to excellence has propelled FirstBank to new heights, driving sustainable growth and delivering true value to customers, shareholders, and communities across Africa and beyond.



Speaking on the occasion of the Bank’s 130th anniversary, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adesola Adeduntan, said, “As we celebrate 130 years of resilience and excellence, we reflect on our journey with gratitude and pride. FirstBank’s legacy is a testament to our unwavering commitment to service, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence. As we look ahead to the future, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals, businesses, and communities to achieve their financial goals and aspirations. We celebrate this significant milestone, and we continue to reaffirm our commitment to being the bank’s first choice.”



Mr. Adeduntan also expressed his gratitude to customers and all stakeholders, saying, “We cannot achieve this milestone without the significant contributions of our customers, staff, and all stakeholders for their dedication, loyalty, and unwavering support. Your commitment has been the cornerstone of our success and resilience through the years. Together, we have weathered challenges and celebrated achievements, always striving for excellence. As we look forward to the journey ahead, we are inspired by our shared legacy to continue serving you with integrity, innovation, and a relentless commitment to excellence. Thank you for being an integral part of our FirstBank family.”

Throughout the Bank’s long history, FirstBank has remained true to its core values in delivering the gold standard of value and excellence to our customers and always putting their needs first with the provision of sound financial knowledge, first-class service, and customer experience.



As FirstBank looks ahead to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to be a catalyst for sustainable development and growth in Africa. We will continue to leverage our rich heritage, global expertise, and local insights to create value for all stakeholders and make a positive impact on society.



FBNBank Ghana is a member of the FirstBank Group and like their parent, are very confident of the years ahead. Commenting on the 130th anniversary of FirstBank Group, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Directoe of FBNBank Ghana said, “We are filled with pride, passion and renewed commitment on the occasion of our parent’s 130th anniversary and we congratulate the Group. This development and several others pertaining to the FirstBank Group, make us at FBNBank Ghana very confident of the future because we remain assured of the support of the Group which comes with 130 years of resilience, excellence and an unwavering commitment to service with the aim of delivering a even brighter future. Over the years we have been able to leverage this to the benefit of our stakeholders, particularly our customers. As we look forward, we are also confident that we will continue to be able to put our stakeholders first and deliver the gold standard of value and excellence to them.”



The FirstBank Group has over 700 business locations across Africa and has an agent banking network with over 232,000 locations across Nigeria as of 2024. The Bank specializes in retail banking, with a client base in West Africa of over 42 million customers. FirstBank, as a group, employs over 16,000 staff. It operates four key strategic business units in retail banking, corporate banking, commercial banking, and public sector banking.