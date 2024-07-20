Fisheries Commission to distribute 2,200 bags of 20kg fish feed to farmers

This initiative aims to promote fish farming and create jobs

The Eastern Regional Fisheries Commission has distributed 850 of 2,200 bags of 20kg fish feed to local fish farmers as part of the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs (AFJ) program.

The feed, valued at GHS 1.32 million, includes 900 bags of catfish feed and 1,300 bags of tilapia feed. Beneficiaries include schools, prisons, and youth and women’s groups, receiving between 100 to 200 bags each.

Additionally, funds have been allocated for constructing ponds and distributing fingerlings to further support aquaculture development in the region.



