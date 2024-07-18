Five SMEs receive GH₵1 million each under new SME GO programme

Akufo-Addo (middle) with some of his Ministers at the SME GO summit

Five Ghanaian SMEs have received GH₵1 million in financial support from the SME Growth and Opportunity (GO) programme, launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Beneficiaries include Tevonwa Limited (rice processing), Tilaa Limited (honey production), Abubakar Mahama Limited (sheanut processing), Payne Payne and Hopkins (fish processing and packaging), and AA Food and Beverages Limited (liquor production).

The government, through the Ministries of Finance and Trade and Industry, developed the programme to provide targeted financing and technical assistance to help SMEs expand and create jobs. The initiative aims to empower SMEs to drive innovation, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.



