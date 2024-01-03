Fix our transformer – Kyerebah residents tell VRA

Transformer

Residents of Kyerebah in the Berekum East District of the Bono Region have expressed their disappointment in the Volta River Authority (VRA) for their failure to fix the transformer in the community.

According to the residents, they have consistently complained to the authorities about the faulty electricity transformer, which has caused many fire outbreaks in the community.



Some of the victims of the fire outbreaks caused by the faulty transformer, while speaking to Rainbow Radio Accra, stated that their valuable items, such as school certificates and a cash of Gh¢10,000, have been reduced to ashes.



“Light is a big problem in this community, and we went blackout like four times after the fire outbreak. So wherever they are (VRA), we are begging them to come and fix the transformer because the effect is too much,” one victim said.



“This transformer is a big problem, and they need to come and change it. The fire outbreak has caused me a lot; my mother lost all her goods, my sister lost her school certificates, and a cash of 10,000 cedis from my sister abroad to be used for a project was also burned,” another victim told Rainbow Radio.