Fourth Ghana Tourism Expo set for September 11 to 13

Ghana Tourism Expo 2024

Source: GNA

The fourth Ghana Tourism Expo, the country's largest tourism event, will take place from September 11 to 13, 2024, at Akwaaba Village in Accra.

This year's expo will feature over 200 exhibitors from Ghana and beyond, showcasing the best of African tourism.



Activities will include cultural performances, cooking demonstrations, travel trade shows, food bazaars, networking opportunities, eco-tourism tours, and panel discussions. Key speakers include The King of Accra, former Seychelles Tourism Minister Alain St. Ange, and Professor Ezra Aharone.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and other partners. Registration is open for exhibitors, attendees, and media.



